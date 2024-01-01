Tartz, an Indica strain from Wojo Mints and Grease Monkey, features a terpene profile of Myrcene, Ocimine, and Limonene. Ideal for promoting sleep, muscle relaxation, and pain relief, Tartz delivers a soothing experience that helps you unwind and find comfort. Perfect for those seeking deep relaxation and effective relief.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.