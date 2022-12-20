About this product
Maryland’s first patent-pending, effects-based chew with specific terpene blends you can feel, see, and taste. Specific terpene blend for targeted effects: Orange terpene chews are formulated with Valencene and Limonene to help provide energizing and focus-boosting effects. The proof is on the label: Take a look; this is the only chew in the state with terpenes that show up on test results. We take flavor very seriously: Orange chews are sweet and citrusy, the perfect complement for whenever you may need a boost. Terpene Blend: Valencene and Limonene
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.