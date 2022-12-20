About this product
Maryland’s first patent-pending, effects-based chew with specific terpene blends you can feel, see, and taste. Specific terpene blend for targeted effects: Pineapple terpene chews are formulated with Myrcene and Linalool to help provide calming and stress-relieving effects. The proof is on the label: Take a look; this is the only chew in the state with terpenes that show up on test results. We take flavor very seriously: Pineapple chews have a delicious, refreshing flavor that may be perfect for mellowing out your stress. Terpene Blend: Myrcene and Linalool
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.