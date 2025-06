Meet Mango Momentum - Bursting with juicy mango flavor and zesty citrus undertones, these mouthwatering Sativa chews deliver a bright, uplifting experience. Expertly formulated with the powerful terpene duo Valencene and Limonene, Mango Momentum is designed to energize your day and sharpen your focus—making it the ideal daytime companion. Available in both 5mg and 25mg dosing options, you’re in control of your journey—whether you’re easing in or going all-in. Delicious, effective, and crafted to elevate, Mango Momentum is more than a chew—it’s a whole new way to experience cannabis.

