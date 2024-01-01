Introducing the sensational Tropicana Banana! This vibrant Sativa is a delightful fusion of Tropicana and Banana Kush, crafting an experience that's as uplifting as a sunny day on a tropical beach. Packed with dominant terpenes like Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Limonene, it may lead to increased energy and focus. Get ready to soar to new heights, feeling uplifted, energized, and laser-focused. Tropicana Banana isn't just a strain; it's an adventure waiting to unfold!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.