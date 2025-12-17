About this product
Experience Baja Blazed, a vape that’s a refreshing splash of citrus delight. With a flavor that’s a fiesta in your mouth, it’s your ticket to paradise—Blazing Baja-style!
TWISTED is a flavorful, high-strength concentrate that uses melted THCa diamonds for potency and all-natural terpenes for unique flavor profiles that are exciting and familiar.
Exclusively made with premium-grade flower grown by esteemed partner farms
Infused with melted THCa diamonds and live resin terpenes to enhance flavor and aroma
Kief-coated cone for added potency
Dutch crowned for an even, consistent burn from start to finish
Zero artificial additives or flavoring
5-10 minute burn time expectancy
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.
