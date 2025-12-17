About this product
Orbit the Earth with Galactic Grape, the vape that offers an out-of-this-world, juicy grape flavor. It’s your sweet escape, like sipping your favorite grape drink while wearing a sweet space suit. Take your taste buds on a trip into the grape beyond!
TWISTED FATTY is a premium full-flower pre-roll coated in kief and infused with melted THCa diamonds for enhanced potency. It also features all-natural terpenes, offering unique flavor profiles that are both fresh and familiar.
Exclusively made with premium-grade flower grown by esteemed partner farms
Infused with melted THCa diamonds and live resin terpenes to enhance flavor and aroma
Kief-coated cone for added potency
Dutch crowned for an even, consistent burn from start to finish
Zero artificial additives or flavoring
5-10 minute burn time expectancy
Mfused | TWISTED Infused Fattys 2pk - Galactic Grape | Indica Dominant Hybrid
Mfused | TWISTED Infused Fattys 2pk - Galactic Grape | Indica Dominant Hybrid
Pre-rolls
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.
