Orbit the Earth with Galactic Grape, the vape that offers an out-of-this-world, juicy grape flavor. It’s your sweet escape, like sipping your favorite grape drink while wearing a sweet space suit. Take your taste buds on a trip into the grape beyond!



TWISTED FATTY is a premium full-flower pre-roll coated in kief and infused with melted THCa diamonds for enhanced potency. It also features all-natural terpenes, offering unique flavor profiles that are both fresh and familiar.



Exclusively made with premium-grade flower grown by esteemed partner farms

Infused with melted THCa diamonds and live resin terpenes to enhance flavor and aroma

Kief-coated cone for added potency

Dutch crowned for an even, consistent burn from start to finish

Zero artificial additives or flavoring

5-10 minute burn time expectancy