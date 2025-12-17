Feel the nostalgia and take a stroll down memory lane with Swirly Temple! Our rendition on this classic favorite keeps the same sweet, citrus taste, but with an added punch for fun!



TWISTED is a flavorful, high-strength concentrate that uses melted THCa diamonds for potency and all-natural terpenes for unique flavor profiles that are exciting and familiar.



Exclusively made with premium-grade flower grown by esteemed partner farms

Infused with melted THCa diamonds and live resin terpenes to enhance flavor and aroma

Kief-coated cone for added potency

Dutch crowned for an even, consistent burn from start to finish

Zero artificial additives or flavoring

5-10 minute burn time expectancy