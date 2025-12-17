Wild Watermelon is a beloved melon bubblegum throwback. This classic flavor is a juicy blast of deliciousness you could almost chew. Hit this twist on the fruity, bubblegum nostalgia of days gone by, “Ooh baby, baby, it’s a Wild Watermelon!”



TWISTED FATTY is a premium full-flower pre-roll coated in kief and infused with melted THCa diamonds for enhanced potency. It also features all-natural terpenes, offering unique flavor profiles that are both fresh and familiar.



Exclusively made with premium-grade flower grown by esteemed partner farms

Infused with melted THCa diamonds and live resin terpenes to enhance flavor and aroma

Kief-coated cone for added potency

Dutch crowned for an even, consistent burn from start to finish

Zero artificial additives or flavoring

5-10 minute burn time expectancy