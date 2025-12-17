About this product
Experience Baja Blazed, a vape that’s a refreshing splash of citrus delight. With a flavor that’s a fiesta in your mouth, it’s your ticket to paradise—Blazing Baja-style!
--
TWISTED is a flavorful, high-strength concentrate that uses melted THCa diamonds for potency and all-natural terpenes for unique flavor profiles that are exciting and familiar.
--
Introducing the upgraded Mfused Jefé Plus device!
LED screen display
Dosing Timer – Time your hits to monitor vapor intake
Battery Life – Monitor battery level so you’re never caught off guard
Temperature Display – Easily see which temperature your device is set to
Cold Start Timer – Countdown timer to indicate when device is ready for usage
Spark Button allows for a fully customized cannabis experience
Two Taps – Cold Start: Preheat oil and prevent potential clogging issues
Three Taps – Change Temperature: Three different temperatures
Five Taps – On/Off: Control battery life by turning off device when not in use
Discreet size and ergonomic shape for convenience
Custom-designed atomizer tuned for each oil type and product line
Fast charging via USB-C with multi-day battery endurance
Zero harmful additives
Independently tested to ensure product safety
Designed, tested and developed in the U.S. with our aerosol testing laboratory
Built-in seven-second safety timer prevents the atomizer from overheating
--
Mfused | TWISTED Liquid Diamonds 1g Jefé Plus - Baja Blazed | Hybrid
Vape pens
Mfused | TWISTED Liquid Diamonds 1g Jefé Plus - Baja Blazed | Hybrid
Vape pensTHC -CBD -
About this product
--
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.
