Wild Watermelon is a beloved melon bubblegum throwback. This classic flavor is a juicy blast of deliciousness you could almost chew. Hit this twist on the fruity, bubblegum nostalgia of days gone by, “Ooh baby, baby, it’s a Wild Watermelon!”



TWISTED is a flavorful, high-strength concentrate that uses melted THCa diamonds for potency and all-natural terpenes for unique flavor profiles that are exciting and familiar.



Introducing the upgraded Mfused Jefé Plus device!



LED screen display

Dosing Timer – Time your hits to monitor vapor intake

Battery Life – Monitor battery level so you’re never caught off guard

Temperature Display – Easily see which temperature your device is set to

Cold Start Timer – Countdown timer to indicate when device is ready for usage

Spark Button allows for a fully customized cannabis experience

Two Taps – Cold Start: Preheat oil and prevent potential clogging issues

Three Taps – Change Temperature: Three different temperatures

Five Taps – On/Off: Control battery life by turning off device when not in use

Discreet size and ergonomic shape for convenience

Custom-designed atomizer tuned for each oil type and product line

Fast charging via USB-C with multi-day battery endurance

Zero harmful additives

Independently tested to ensure product safety

Designed, tested and developed in the U.S. with our aerosol testing laboratory

Built-in seven-second safety timer prevents the atomizer from overheating