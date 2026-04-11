About this product
Bingo is a Sativa cross of Purple Punch and GSC. Its dominant terpenes are Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene. Grown in a cGMP facility. Packaging may vary by state. Maryland packaging shown.
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About this product
Bingo is a Sativa cross of Purple Punch and GSC. Its dominant terpenes are Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene. Grown in a cGMP facility. Packaging may vary by state. Maryland packaging shown.
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