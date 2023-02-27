Whipped Cherries is an Indica-dominant hybrid strain created by crossing the powerful Cherry Cream Pie X Cookies N Cream strains. Its dominant terpenes Caryophyllene and Limonene contribute to the strain's flavor, aroma, and potential effects. Whipped Cherries is recommended for insomnia, depression, chronic stress or PTSD, mood swings, and chronic pain.
No product reviews
