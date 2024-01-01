Whipped Cherries is an Indica-dominant hybrid strain created by crossing the powerful Cherry Cream Pie X Cookies N Cream strains. Its dominant terpenes Caryophyllene and Limonene contribute to the strain's flavor, aroma, and potential effects. Whipped Cherries is recommended for insomnia, depression, chronic stress or PTSD, mood swings, and chronic pain.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.