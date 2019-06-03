About this product

Delta 8 THC Sour Space Candy is Sativa - Dominant Hybrid of Sour Tsunami and Early Resin Berry. These parent genetics give Sour Space Candy pungent notes of citrus and tropical fruits followed by earthy tones.



Our pre rolls are handmade from the superior industrial flowers and unbleached, 100 % organic, free GMO paper.



Choosing Pre roll by Cyber Seller, you recieve 50 % more weed for the same price as other vendors can propose.



Delta 8 THC Pre Roll Sativa Sour Space Candy 1.5 gram KING SIZE contains at least 90 % of D8 THC