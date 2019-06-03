Delta 8 THC Pre Roll Sativa Sour Space Candy
HybridTHC 1%CBD 15%
Strain rating:
About this product
Delta 8 THC Sour Space Candy is Sativa - Dominant Hybrid of Sour Tsunami and Early Resin Berry. These parent genetics give Sour Space Candy pungent notes of citrus and tropical fruits followed by earthy tones.
Our pre rolls are handmade from the superior industrial flowers and unbleached, 100 % organic, free GMO paper.
Choosing Pre roll by Cyber Seller, you recieve 50 % more weed for the same price as other vendors can propose.
Delta 8 THC Pre Roll Sativa Sour Space Candy 1.5 gram KING SIZE contains at least 90 % of D8 THC
About this strain
Sour Space Candy
Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.
Sour Space Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Inflammation
21% of people say it helps with inflammation
About this brand
Cyber Seller | Free Shipping | Order Today
Delta 8 THC Vendor. Our THC Zero Gravity product line will satisfy and really impress all your needs and expectations. Made in the U.S.