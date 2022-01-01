16000mg CBD, 160mg delta-9 THC per 80ct Bottle



5000mg CBD, 50mg delta-9 THC per 25ct Bottle



2000mg CBD, 20mg delta-9 THC per 10ct Bottle



Our CBD + THC softgels are the go-to for those searching for the most convenient way to enjoy a more substantial serving of our full spectrum CBD + THC oil. Each full spectrum softgel contains 200mg CBD + 1mg THC and all-natural hemp terpenes (d-Limonene, Myrcene, and naturally derived β-Caryophyllene) for an additional, functional boost. Potent, precise, and made for maximum relief from the daily grind.



Life's Short. Enjoy the Ride.



* Made with 100% Hemp Extract

* Available in 10, 25, and 80-count

* Full Spectrum

* Gluten Free

* Non-GMO



INGREDIENTS: Organic Coconut MCT Oil, Softgel (Gelatin, Water, Glycerin), CBD Isolate, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, d-Limonene, Myrcene, Naturally Derived Beta-Caryophyllene, Sunflower Derived Tocobiol



Contains: Tree Nuts (Coconut)



This hemp product is federally legal with less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight. Do not operate a vehicle or heavy machinery while under the influence of this product. Keep out of reach of children.



FDA DISCLAIMER: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act require this notice.