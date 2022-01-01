750mg Delta-8 THC + 750mg CBD per 30ml Bottle



25mg Delta-8 THC + 25mg CBD per 1ml Serving



Our Aqua Fresca delta-8 THC + CBD Tincture is scientifically(ish) proven to deliver a deliciously refreshing does of delta-8 THC + CBD. With 25mg of delta-8 THC and 25mg of CBD per serving, our tincture is designed to help you unwind, let loose, laugh, dance, laugh some more, explore, push the boundary and above all else, find balance.



Life's Short. Enjoy the Ride.



* 30ml Tincture

* 30 x 1ml Servings

* Made with 100% Hemp Extract

* All Natural Flavors

* Gluten Free

* Vegan

* Non-GMO



INGREDIENTS: Fractionated Coconut Oil, Hemp Extract, Guava Essence, Mango Essence, Lemon Essence



Contains: Tree Nuts (Coconut)



This hemp product is federally legal with less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight. Do not operate a vehicle or heavy machinery while under the influence of this product. Keep out of reach of children.



FDA DISCLAIMER The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act require this notice.



