750mg Delta-8 THC + 750mg CBD per 30ml Bottle
25mg Delta-8 THC + 25mg CBD per 1ml Serving
Our Aqua Fresca delta-8 THC + CBD Tincture is scientifically(ish) proven to deliver a deliciously refreshing does of delta-8 THC + CBD. With 25mg of delta-8 THC and 25mg of CBD per serving, our tincture is designed to help you unwind, let loose, laugh, dance, laugh some more, explore, push the boundary and above all else, find balance.
Life's Short. Enjoy the Ride.
* 30ml Tincture
* 30 x 1ml Servings
* Made with 100% Hemp Extract
* All Natural Flavors
* Gluten Free
* Vegan
* Non-GMO
INGREDIENTS: Fractionated Coconut Oil, Hemp Extract, Guava Essence, Mango Essence, Lemon Essence
Contains: Tree Nuts (Coconut)
This hemp product is federally legal with less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight. Do not operate a vehicle or heavy machinery while under the influence of this product. Keep out of reach of children.
FDA DISCLAIMER The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act require this notice.
Cycling Frog
“CAUTION IS THE PATH TO MEDIOCRITY.” – FRANK HERBERT
We are pushing the boundaries and going into uncharted territory.
Cycling Frog isn't just a brand. It's a statement. It's the belief that cannabis consumption should be normalized. Cannabis should be affordable. Cannabis should be accessible. Cannabis is fun. Cannabis should be enjoyed with the same ease as your favorite sparkling water or beer, and we at Cycling Frog are here to make that happen.
Join us in paving the way to freely enjoy cannabis as has never been done in our lifetime.
How, you ask? By making it accessible to you, in products you want and are legal to possess and consume, regardless of where you reside.
Eat it.
Drink it.
Smoke it.
LIFE'S SHORT. ENJOY THE RIDE.
