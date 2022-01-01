400mg Delta-9 THC + 400mg CBD per 40ct Bottle



Our BlueRazz 1:1 THC + CBD gummies provide the perfect full spectrum balance of THC + CBD. With 10mg of both delta-9 THC and CBD, and lots of other beneficial cannabinoids packed into each delicious gummy, our 1:1 THC + CBD gummies are designed so you can find your own perfect balance.



Life's Short. Enjoy the Ride.



* MADE WITH 100% HEMP EXTRACT



* MADE WITH ALL NATURAL FRUIT JUICE



* NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS



* LAB TESTED



* GLUTEN FREE



* VEGAN



* NON-GMO



* FULL SPECTRUM



INGREDIENTS: Tapioca Syrup, Granulated Sugar, Water, Red Raspberry Juice Concentrate, Pectin, Organic Pear Juice Concentrate, Organic Clarified Lemon Juice Concentrate, Hemp Extract, Malic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Raspberry Essence, Blue #1



This hemp product is federally legal with less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight. Do not operate a vehicle or heavy machinery while under the influence of this product. Keep out of reach of children.



FDA DISCLAIMER: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act require this notice.