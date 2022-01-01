100mg THC + 200mg CBD per 2ct Bag



BUCKLE UP!!! Our SUPER POTENT Brownie Bites are an EXTREMELY POWERFUL dose of 100% hemp-derived THC and CBD. With 50mg delta-9 THC and 100mg CBD per brownie, they're designed for those with a high tolerance, a penchant for wild rides, or both?!?



Life's Short. Enjoy the Wild Ride!!!



* Made with 100% Hemp Extract

* Available in 2 and 10-Count

* Child-Resistant Packaging

* Full Spectrum



INGREDIENTS: Granulated Sugar, Unsalted Butter, Eggs, All Purpose Flour, Unsweetened Cocoa Powder, Canola Oil, Pure Vanilla Extract, Hemp Extract, Kosher Salt, Potassium Sorbate



This hemp product is federally legal with less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight. Do not operate a vehicle or heavy machinery while under the influence of this product. Keep out of reach of children.



FDA DISCLAIMER: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act require this notice.