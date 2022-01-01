200mg Delta-9 THC + 1000mg CBDc per 40ct Bottle



Our full spectrum Huckleberry THC + CBD gummies are the perfect full spectrum treat. With 5mg delta-9 THC + 25mg CBD and lots of other beneficial cannabinoids packed into each gummy, our delicious, full gummies are designed so YOU can do YOU!



* Made with 100% Hemp Extract



* Made with All Natural Fruit Juice



* Gluten Free



* Vegan



* Non-GMO



* Full Spectrum



INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Granulated Beet Sugar, Water, Watermelon Juice Concentrate, Organic Clarified Lemon Juice Concentrate, Pectin, Hemp Extract, Sodium Citrate, Bitterness Blocker, Taste Modifier Flavor



This hemp product is federally legal with less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight. Do not operate a vehicle or heavy machinery while under the influence of this product. Keep out of reach of children.



FDA DISCLAIMER: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act require this notice.