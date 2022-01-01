960mg CBD per 1g container



Our CBD Isolates are effective, easy to measure, and 100% THC free. Choose from three terpene-infused flavor offerings, Hawaiian Citrus, Lemon Lime, and Valencia Orange, or Raw—with no flavor or added terpenes. Whether administered sublingually, mixed with food or drink, or incorporated into DIY oils and topicals—isolate is perfect for those wanting a versatile approach to experiencing the benefits of our high potency CBD.



Relax. Life's Short. Enjoy the Ride.



* Made with 100% Hemp Extract

* Made with All Natural Terpenes

* Vegan

* Gluten Free

* Non-GMO



INGREDIENTS: Cannabidiol, Terpenes



This hemp product is federally legal with less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight. Do not operate a vehicle or heavy machinery while under the influence of this product. Keep out of reach of children.



FDA DISCLAIMER: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act require this notice.