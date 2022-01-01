1000mg Delta-8 THC per 40ct Bottle



Infused with 25mg of delta-8 THC per gummy, our Mango Pineapple gummies are an electrifying experience inside every bite.



Life's Short. Enjoy the Ride.



* Made with 100% Hemp Extract

* Made with All Natural Fruit Juice

* 25mg Hemp-based Delta-8 THC per Gummy

* Gluten Free

* Vegan

* Non-GMO



MANGO PINEAPPLE - INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Granulated Beet Sugar, Water, Mango Juice Concentrate, Organic Clarified Lemon Juice Concentrate, Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Hemp Extract, Sodium Citrate, Mango Pineapple Essence



This hemp product is federally legal with less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight. Do not operate a vehicle or heavy machinery while under the influence of this product. Keep out of reach of children.



FDA DISCLAIMER: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act require this notice.