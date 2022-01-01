3000mg Delta-8 THC per 120ml Bottle



25mg Delta-8 THC per 1ml Serving



Our Strawberry Lemonade delta-8 THC Tincture is scientifically(ish) proven to deliver a power-packed dose of delicious delta-8 THC to your face. With 25mg of delta-8 THC per serving, our tincture is designed to help you unwind, let loose, laugh, dance, laugh some more, explore, push the boundary and above all else, have fun.



Life's Short. Enjoy the Ride.



* 120ml Tincture

* 120 x 1ml Servings

* Made with 100% Hemp Extract

* All Natural Flavors

* Gluten Free

* Vegan

* Non-GMO



INGREDIENTS: Fractionated Coconut Oil, Hemp Extract, Strawberry Essence, Lemon Essence, Key Lime Essence



Contains: Tree Nuts (Coconut)



This hemp product is federally legal with less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight. Do not operate a vehicle or heavy machinery while under the influence of this product. Keep out of reach of children.



FDA DISCLAIMER The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act require this notice.