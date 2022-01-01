40mg Delta-9 THC +_ 200mg CBD per Container



Our Wintergreen THC mints are the perfect way to microdose THC and CBD and achieve a balanced state of mind. With 1mg delta-9 THC + 5mg CBD per mint, the mindset shift will be enough that you'll notice, but not enough you feel 'out of it.'



* Made with 100% Hemp Extract

* Designed to Microdose

* Child-Resistant Packaging

* Vegan

* Gluten Free

* Non-GMO



INGREDIENTS: Dextrates, Dicalcium Phosphate, Silicon Dioxide, Hemp Extract, Wintergreen Oil, MCT Oil, Magnesium Stearate, Monke Fruit Extract, Stevia Extract, Natural Flavors, Glucosylated Stevia Extract



Contains: Tree Nuts (Coconut)



This hemp product is federally legal with less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight. Do not operate a vehicle or heavy machinery while under the influence of this product. Keep out of reach of children.



