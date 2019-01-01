D&L Securities, LLC

D&L Securities is a Portland, Oregon based security company that installs state-of-the-art security and surveillance systems designed specifically for cannabis businesses. D&L Securities was formed in collaboration with the industries top lawyers to offer cannabis businesses security solutions that are in full compliance with all local and state laws. We use the latest technology to provide superior customer service through robust, user friendly solutions. And, we work hard to make communities safer using innovative technologies that provide 24-hour surveillance and peace of mind. All of our systems are custom designed, installed and monitored to accommodate the unique needs of the nation’s rapidly expanding cannabis industry. You can trust D&L Securities to make sure your marijuana business is safe from harm and in full security compliance. Request your free security assessment today!