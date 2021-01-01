About this product

Let’s go retro with Afghani Hash!



One of the oldest ways of getting high, Hash has been around for centuries and yet still remains mainstream. This is CBD Hash with the added bonus of Delta 8 isolate for an extra boost of THC benefits. You can expect over 50% of Delta 8 THC in this premium Afghani Hash and over 60% of total phytocannabinoids for flavors, potency, and richness that will blow your mind.



For the best therapeutic benefits of CBD, adding this CBD Hash will only set your world alight as you feel intense relief thanks to the Entourage Effect. CBD + Delta 8 blend harmoniously to deliver the effects you want, but at half the potency of Delta 9 THC so you can keep moving and going about your day without stress, pain, or inflammation.



This gram of Hash speaks volume in its nose along, with a full body of different aromas to amplify any joint impeccably. Fruit, floral, sweetness, and a touch of hops await your palette, with a dank aftertaste that is purely high-quality Afghani Hash at its finest.