The Delta 8 cartridge is the perfect company for your vape pen. Potent and powerful, Delta 8 THC will have you mellowed without the couchlock. Keep your mental clarity and energy while enjoying the usual THC high.



Our Delta 8 Cart is one-of-a-kind when it comes to flavor, potency, and quality. A robust Delta 8 cartridge with the highest concentrated percentage of Delta 8 THC available.