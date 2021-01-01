About this product

A Cereal Bar Too Good To Be True!



Who didn’t love a bowl of Reese’s puffs cereal after school? The revolutionary chocolate and peanut butter cereal has now been upgraded with the 100% legal high of Delta 8 THC! One whiff of this repurposed Reese’s Puff Bar will have you salivating. It smells just like the sweet cereal of our youth, but once you’ve finished eating a square, the comparison stops there.



A mild high, but a strong edible effect blends together for a trip that you’ll enjoy and want to experience over and over again. It’s finger-licking tasty, with no milk needed to satisfy your sweet tooth! With 4 squares total, you won’t run out instantly because only one square is necessary to achieve the buzz you want.



Remember that edibles take longer to kick in, so don’t feel like you have to eat every square in one go to feel the effects. Give it a good hour or more before eating more so you’re high is enjoyable and the vibe is just right. Don’t forget to lick every scrumptious morsel from your fingers and relish the throwback flavor of our latest edible, the Delta 8 Reese’s Puff Bar!