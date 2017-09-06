About this strain
Blue Widow is a cross between Blueberry and White Widow that provides consumers with both uplifting and calming effects. This flower will have a strong, sweet aroma that may also include sour citrus or pine. The buds can be colorful, with tints of blue and purple, and should have a coat of long orange hairs. Blue Widow plays against type, growing taller than most indicas and providing more mental, heady effects. In higher doses, the blissful relaxation this strain provides may lead to drowsiness and help you get to sleep.
Blue Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
289 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
