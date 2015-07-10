About this strain
Chocolate Fondue, bred by DNA Genetics, is a sativa-dominant cross that balances the uplifting effects of Chocolope with the relaxing effects and unique flavors of Exodus Cheese. The effects of Chocolate Fondue relax the body and calm the mind into a blissful state of consciousness. Its complex bouquet and sweet flavors make this cannabis strain enjoyable day or night.
Chocolate Fondue effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
67% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
