The Bolt Pro is our fastest and most durable Bolt we've ever made. This powerful device is the next step up from a Bolt Kit and is perfect for the more experienced extract users, that want to use more extracts in one single hit. This device features a larger inner heating rod and Pro XL nails that doubles the size of our normal nail dishes.



Features:



Larger Heating Rod

XL TI, Quartz, And Ceramic Nails

Replaceable Heating Rod

Reaches up to 980*F

Extremely Portable

Includes:



1x Bolt Pro

1x Bolt Pro Case

1x 18650 Battery

1x Magnetic Stand

1x Silicon Protector

1x Silcon Container

1x Glass Attachment

1x Pro XL Ceramic Nail

1x Pro XL Quartz Nail

1x Pro XL Titanium Nail

1x USB Charger