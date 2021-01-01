Loading…
Logo for the brand Dabpress Technologies

Dabpress Technologies

dp100 Pneumatic Rosin Press Extractor - Buy from Dabpress.com

About this product

Dabpress dp100 Home Pneumatic Rosin Press With Dual Heating Plates, Solventless Oil Extractor

Specifications:

Temperature Range: 0-399F
Power: 700W
Voltage: 110V
Platen Size: 3" x 4"
External Package: 21.3" x 14.2" x 13.4"
Gross Weight: 46lbs

Features:

Dual Heating Plates and Solid Stainless Steel Machine Backbone
Food Grade Stainless Steel Cover for Aluminum Heat Plates
Digital PID Temperature Control
Adjustable Pressure and Downstroke Speed
Added Bakelite Working Range for Heat Insulation

Tags:

Achieves Max 2000 Pounds Of Pressure
If Be Pressed Buds 2 Square Inch, Max 1000 PSI
Recommended Rosin Filter Bag dp-rb100n And Prepress Mould dp-pm40r
Oil-Free Vertical Air Compressor 165 Max PSI You Should Prepare
Industrial Type D 1/4" Female Plugs You Should Prepare

Controller Setting:

Press "SET" button to activate temperature controller
Press ◀ button to increase and decrease the value at hundreds, tens and ones places
Press ▼ or ▲ from 0-9 for your desired temp
Press "SET" button to lock the desired temperature in place

Attentions:

One Person Operation
Keep It Out Of Reach Of Children
