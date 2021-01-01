About this product

Dabpress dp100 Home Pneumatic Rosin Press With Dual Heating Plates, Solventless Oil Extractor



Specifications:



Temperature Range: 0-399F

Power: 700W

Voltage: 110V

Platen Size: 3" x 4"

External Package: 21.3" x 14.2" x 13.4"

Gross Weight: 46lbs



Features:



Dual Heating Plates and Solid Stainless Steel Machine Backbone

Food Grade Stainless Steel Cover for Aluminum Heat Plates

Digital PID Temperature Control

Adjustable Pressure and Downstroke Speed

Added Bakelite Working Range for Heat Insulation



Tags:



Achieves Max 2000 Pounds Of Pressure

If Be Pressed Buds 2 Square Inch, Max 1000 PSI

Recommended Rosin Filter Bag dp-rb100n And Prepress Mould dp-pm40r

Oil-Free Vertical Air Compressor 165 Max PSI You Should Prepare

Industrial Type D 1/4" Female Plugs You Should Prepare



Controller Setting:



Press "SET" button to activate temperature controller

Press ◀ button to increase and decrease the value at hundreds, tens and ones places

Press ▼ or ▲ from 0-9 for your desired temp

Press "SET" button to lock the desired temperature in place



Attentions:



One Person Operation

Keep It Out Of Reach Of Children