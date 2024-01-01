91 Octane Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
91 Octane is a Indica strain produced by Grow Op Farms. This unique variety boasts dominant terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, alpha-maaliene and selinadiene. Formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and pure high potency distillate, this all-in-one device from Dabstract offers a convenient way to enjoy a rich and flavorful live resin cannabis experience. Savor the delicious lime, sour, citrusy, juniper and spicy flavors with Dabstract's Live Resin HTE All-in-One.

91 Octane is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Biscotti and Scotty2hotty. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. 91 Octane is known for its high THC content, averaging around 25-28%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix, 91 Octane features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of 91 Octane typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. We are still learning about 91 Octanes effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed 91 Octane, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
