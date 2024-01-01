About this product
About this strain
91 Octane is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Biscotti and Scotty2hotty. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. 91 Octane is known for its high THC content, averaging around 25-28%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix, 91 Octane features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of 91 Octane typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. We are still learning about 91 Octanes effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed 91 Octane, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
