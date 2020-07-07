Dabstract
Afghani x OG Kush Live Resin Pax Pod 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
The effortless pen-and-pod system for cannabis oil. Control temperature, flavor and potency and achieve session predictability. Experience the new Era of cannabis enjoyment. PAX Era pods combine our pure extracts with the precision heating, long battery life, and personalized session control that are hallmarks of the PAX experience. We formulate our pods with High Terpene Extracts and pure distillate high in THC, CBD, or blends, to offer a pod for your mood or desired effect.
Afghani effects
Reported by real people like you
457 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
