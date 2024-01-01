AJ Sour Diesel Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge 1g

AJ Sour Diesel is Sativa strain created by crossing AJ Sour Diesel X PSA. This Live Resin HTE Vape Cart features dominant terpenes of Limonene, β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, Linalool, and α-Humulene. Dabstract's cartridges are formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, preserving the plant's natural terpenes for a flavorful live resin experience. Experience the flavor and aroma of sweet fruit, lemon, sour pine, and diesel of AJ Sour Diesel in Dabstract's Live Resin HTE Vape cartridge.

AJ's Sour Diesel is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and an unknown strain. This strain is 65% sativa and 35% indica. AJ's Sour Diesel is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of AJ's Sour Diesel typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about AJ's Sour Diesel’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed AJ's Sour Diesel, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
