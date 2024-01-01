About this product
AJ's Sour Diesel is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and an unknown strain. This strain is 65% sativa and 35% indica. AJ's Sour Diesel is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of AJ's Sour Diesel typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about AJ's Sour Diesel’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed AJ's Sour Diesel, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
