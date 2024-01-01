Animal Mintz Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge 1G

by Dabstract
Hybrid, THC 18%, CBD —
Animal Mintz is a potent Indica Dominant Hybrid strain made by crossing Sin Mintz X Animal Cookies. This cross gives off aromas of lime, sour, citrusy, juniper and cinnamon. Animal Mintz, grown by Dogtown Pioneers, is dominant in limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, linalool and a-maaliene. Find it today in Dabstract's award winning Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge.

Animal Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with SinMint Cookies. Animal Mints produces a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. This strain features a sweet, pungent aroma that is minty on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress.

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
