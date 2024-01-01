Animal Punch is an indica-dominant strain created by crossing Purple Punch and Animal Face #2. Grown by Grow Op Farms, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene, humulene, and a-maaliene. Formulated with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, this all-in-one device from Dabstract offers a convenient and flavorful way to enjoy live resin cannabis. Indulge in the spicy, clove-like flavors of cinnamon, pepper, and oregano with Dabstract's Animal Punch Live Resin HTE All-in-One Device.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.