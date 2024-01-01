Area 509 is an indica-dominant hybrid strain created by crossing MAC and Weird Science. Grown by Big Daddy Purp, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, a-maaliene, and selinadiene. Formulated with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, this all-in-one device from Dabstract offers a convenient and flavorful way to enjoy live resin cannabis. Indulge in the refreshing flavors of lime, sour, rind, juniper, and patchouli with Dabstract's Area 509 Live Resin All-in-One Device.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.