Area 509 is an indica-dominant hybrid strain created by crossing MAC and Weird Science. Grown by Big Daddy Purp, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, a-maaliene, and selinadiene. Formulated with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, this all-in-one device from Dabstract offers a convenient and flavorful way to enjoy live resin cannabis. Indulge in the refreshing flavors of lime, sour, rind, juniper, and patchouli with Dabstract's Area 509 Live Resin All-in-One Device.

Show more