Banana Cake Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Banana Cake is an Indica Dominant Hybrid strain created by crossing Banana OG x Cheesecake. This strain offers a terpene profile featuring limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, linalool and a-maaliene; creating a flavor combination of lime, sour, citrusy, juniper and cinnamon notes. It's grown at Big Daddy Purp. Get the full flavor experience with our HTE All-in-One. Formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and pure high potency distillate, this all-in-one device from Dabstract offers a convenient way to enjoy a rich and flavorful live resin cannabis experience.

About this strain

Banana Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana OG and Wedding Cake. Banana Cake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Cake effects include feeling happy, hungry, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and headaches. Bred by In House Genetics, Banana Cake features flavors like butter, honey, and tree fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Banana Cake typically ranges from $40-$45 per eighth-ounce. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dabstract
Dabstract
Shop products
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
Notice a problem?Report this item