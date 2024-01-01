Banana Cake is a Indica Dominant Hybrid strain grown by Dogtown Pioneers. This potent cross of Banana OG x Cheesecake offers flavors of lime, sour, citrusy, juniper and cinnamon. The dominant terpenes found in Banana Cake are limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, linalool and a-maaliene. Dabstract's Opal Sugar provides extra potency compared to other cannabis extracts, making it the perfect choice for the cannabinoid-conscious consumer. Produced in small limited batches, this opal sugar is composed of large crystallized chunks of THCa that retain a light layer of terpenes, giving you a strain-specific high cannabinoid extract.
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!