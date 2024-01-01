Banana Cake Live Resin Terp Sugar 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Banana Cake is an indica strain created by crossing Banana OG and Cheesecake. Grown outdoors by Dogtown Pioneers, as well as indoors by Grow Op Farms, this strain features a terpene profile of limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, linalool, and a-maaliene; creating an unforgettable flavor combination of lime, sour rind, juniper and cinnamon. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin Terp Sugar.

About this strain

Banana Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana OG and Wedding Cake. Banana Cake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Cake effects include feeling happy, hungry, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and headaches. Bred by In House Genetics, Banana Cake features flavors like butter, honey, and tree fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Banana Cake typically ranges from $40-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
