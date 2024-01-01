About this product
Beach Babe is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Maui Wowie and Trophy Wife. This strain is also known as Cookie Pebbles OG. Beach Babe offers a refreshing flavor profile that combines apple, citrus, and nutmeg notes. Beach Babe is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Beach Babe effects include feeling giggly, hungry, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Beach Babe when dealing with symptoms associated with PTSD, depression, and insomnia. Bred by Green Team Genetics, Beach Babe features flavors like tropical, earthy, and cookie. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene. The average price of Beach Babe typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a strain that will make you feel like you’re on a tropical vacation, Beach Babe might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Beach Babe, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.