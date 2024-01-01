Beach Babe Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

by Dabstract
Beach Babe is a hybrid strain created by crossing Maui Wowie and Trophy Wife. Grown by Grow Op Farms, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of terpinolene, myrcene, caryophyllene, b-ocimene, and limonene. Formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate this All-in-One device offers a potent and flavorful experience. Enjoy the refreshing notes of apple, citrus, nutmeg, and cumin in Beach Babe with Dabstract's Live Resin HTE All-in-One device.

  • Beach Babe effects are mostly energizing.

Beach Babe is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Maui Wowie and Trophy Wife. This strain is also known as Cookie Pebbles OG. Beach Babe offers a refreshing flavor profile that combines apple, citrus, and nutmeg notes. Beach Babe is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Beach Babe effects include feeling giggly, hungry, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Beach Babe when dealing with symptoms associated with PTSD, depression, and insomnia. Bred by Green Team Genetics, Beach Babe features flavors like tropical, earthy, and cookie. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene. The average price of Beach Babe typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a strain that will make you feel like you’re on a tropical vacation, Beach Babe might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Beach Babe, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dabstract
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
