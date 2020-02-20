About this product
The effortless pen-and-pod system for cannabis oil. Control temperature, flavor and potency and achieve session predictability. Experience the new Era of cannabis enjoyment. PAX Era pods combine our pure extracts with the precision heating, long battery life, and personalized session control that are hallmarks of the PAX experience. We formulate our pods with High Terpene Extracts and pure distillate high in THC, CBD, or blends, to offer a pod for your mood or desired effect.
About this strain
Bred by HGH Seeds, Trophy Wife crosses The Wife with Cherry Wine. This CBD heavy strain flowers quickly in 8 weeks, producing a quality yield with resin-coated lime green buds. This strain has a flavor profile with notes of cheese and skunk and undertones of cherry.
Trophy Wife effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Insomnia
16% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dabstract
At Dabstract our passion for cannabis and desire to produce high-quality, premium extracts is unmatched. We are an award-winning concentrates brand committed to preserving the natural essence of the cannabis plant by creating unique, additive-free cannabis products focusing on terpene extraction and single-strain specificity.
We align ourselves with the best growers, genetics, and the most innovative minds in the industry to deliver some of the most sought-after cannabis extracts. Focusing on maintaining the natural characteristics of each strain's flavor, scent, and effects, we yield a myriad of incredibly distinct and enjoyable concentrates for an ever-reliable experience. From Gems and Juice to High Terpene Extract, Opal Sugar, and more, you can be sure to find a Dabstract product that fits the experience you desire.
We align ourselves with the best growers, genetics, and the most innovative minds in the industry to deliver some of the most sought-after cannabis extracts. Focusing on maintaining the natural characteristics of each strain's flavor, scent, and effects, we yield a myriad of incredibly distinct and enjoyable concentrates for an ever-reliable experience. From Gems and Juice to High Terpene Extract, Opal Sugar, and more, you can be sure to find a Dabstract product that fits the experience you desire.