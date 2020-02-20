At Dabstract our passion for cannabis and desire to produce high-quality, premium extracts is unmatched. We are an award-winning concentrates brand committed to preserving the natural essence of the cannabis plant by creating unique, additive-free cannabis products focusing on terpene extraction and single-strain specificity.



We align ourselves with the best growers, genetics, and the most innovative minds in the industry to deliver some of the most sought-after cannabis extracts. Focusing on maintaining the natural characteristics of each strain's flavor, scent, and effects, we yield a myriad of incredibly distinct and enjoyable concentrates for an ever-reliable experience. From Gems and Juice to High Terpene Extract, Opal Sugar, and more, you can be sure to find a Dabstract product that fits the experience you desire.