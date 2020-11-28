Dabstract
Bitch Fuel Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grab your attention. The strain-specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. Loaded with terpenes, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract.
Bitch Fuel effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
20% of people report feeling hungry
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
Headaches
20% of people say it helps with headaches
