About this product
About this strain
Black Out effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Insomnia
42% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!