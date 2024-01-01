About this product
About this strain
Black Out (also known as "Blackout") is an indica-dominant hybrid strain. Bred by Portland, Oregon's legendary Archive Seed Bank crew, Black Out is a genetic cross of The Black and Face Off OG. Boasting a thick, dense structure with compact purple buds, Black Out delivers a flavor and aroma reminiscent of a Middle Eastern bazaar: pepper, hash plant, incense, and blackberry. Expect potent effects, making this a great strain to enjoy before bed.
