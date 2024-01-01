Black Russian x Secret OG is a limited-release hybrid that crosses Black Russian (White Russian X Black Domina) and Secret OG (Unknown Origin). Grown by Dogtown Pioneers (Outdoor), this strain has a terpene profile of myrcene, limonene, a-maaliene, linalool, selinadiene; creating an unforgettable flavor experience of lemongrass, thyme, and mango. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) All-in-One device.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.