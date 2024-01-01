About this product
About this strain
Blueberry Clementine is a hybrid marijuana strain from Rev Genetics made by crossing Blueberry with Clementine. This strain has a flavor profile featuring sweet berries and citrus. Smoking Blueberry Clementine provides a cerebral high that may act as a mood-booster. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with pain and stress.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item