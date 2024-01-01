Bluezz is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain created by cross-breeding Blue Dream and OG Kush. Grown indoors by Grow Op Farms, this strain features a flavorful terpene profile of myrcene, a-pinene, limonene, caryophyllene, and b-pinene; creating a balanced flavor combination of sweet fruit, mango, and thyme. Experience Bluezz in our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) All-in-One device.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.